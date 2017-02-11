Liveblog: Fiorentina v Udinese

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina need to get themselves back on track as they host giant-killers Udinese this evening.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Pressure is piling on Coach Paulo Sousa following a 4-0 demolition job at the hands of Roma on Tuesday night.

A victory is essential to stay in the race for European qualification and perhaps avoid an early end to Sousa’s reign.

Udinese are unbeaten in two, but have lost their last nine consecutive trips to the Stadio Franchi in all competition.

