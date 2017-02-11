NEWS
Saturday February 11 2017
Liveblog: Fiorentina v Udinese
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina need to get themselves back on track as they host giant-killers Udinese this evening.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

To keep a closer eye on the individual statistics from the game, try our Live Scores Service.

Pressure is piling on Coach Paulo Sousa following a 4-0 demolition job at the hands of Roma on Tuesday night.

A victory is essential to stay in the race for European qualification and perhaps avoid an early end to Sousa’s reign.

Udinese are unbeaten in two, but have lost their last nine consecutive trips to the Stadio Franchi in all competition.

Live Blog Fiorentina v Udinese, Serie A
 

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies