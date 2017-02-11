Line-ups: Fiorentina-Udinese

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina again start Khouma Babacar upfront as they host Duvan Zapata’s Udinese to take pressure off Paulo Sousa.

It kicks off at the Stadio Franchi at 19.45 GMT.

Follow all the build-up and action while giving your views on the Liveblog.

The Tuscans were shaken by a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Roma on Tuesday night, leaving them in eighth place with just 37 points from 23 games.

It’s increasingly unlikely they’ll be able to qualify for the Europa League next season and have to turn things around soon.

There are even rumours Coach Sousa could be sacked this evening if he suffers another setback.

He has some good news, as Nikola Kalinic returns from injury, but is only on the bench with ex-Empoli midfielder Riccardo Saponara.

Instead Babacar is again chosen to lead the attack with support from Federico Bernardeschi and Borja Valero.

Carlos Sanchez is suspended, so Nenad Tomovic steps into the defence.

Udinese are unbeaten in two, including a comeback and victory over Milan, with Duvan Zapata, Cyril Thereau and Rodrigo De Paul upfront.

Marco Davide Faraoni and Assane Gnoukouri are unavailable, but Silvan Widmer can play with a protective mask following skull surgery.

Dias Felipe said he’d love to score against his former club after an exchange of insults with Viola director Pantaleo Corvino.

Udinese have an awful record in Florence, losing their last nine visits between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

Fiorentina: Tatarusanu; Tomovic, Gonzalo Rodriguez, Astori; Chiesa, Vecino, Badelj, Milic; Bernardeschi, Borja Valero; Babacar

Udinese: Karnezis; Widmer, Danilo, Felipe, Samir; Fofana, Hallfredsson, Jankto; De Paul, Duvan Zapata, Thereau

