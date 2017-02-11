Inter changes for Empoli

By Football Italia staff

Inter have a 21-man squad against Empoli, including Trent Sainsbury, but Ever Banega, Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic miss out.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Perisic saw his two-match ban reduced to one on appeal, while Icardi will have to sit out the full two rounds

Ever Banega is ruled out by a sprained knee in training and will require tests over the next few days.

Australian January signing Sainsbury gets his first call-up and Andrea Pinamonti is promoted from the Primavera youth squad.

With Icardi and Perisic suspended, it’s reported Rodrigo Palacio has the upper hand rather than Gabigol for a starting spot, with Eder as the centre-forward.

Inter squad for Empoli: Handanovic, Carrizo, Berni; Andreolli, Ansaldi, Medel, Sainsbury, Santon, Murillo, Miranda, D'Ambrosio, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Kondogbia; Palacio, Biabiany, Eder, Candreva, Gabriel Barbosa, Pinamonti

