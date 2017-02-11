HT: Borja Valero opens Viola account

By Football Italia staff

Borja Valero has given Fiorentina the half-time lead over Udinese after Federico Bernardeschi’s stunner came off the bar.

Follow all the action as it happens and give your views on the Liveblog.

Nikola Kalinic was only fit for the bench along with January signing Riccardo Saponara, while Carlos Sanchez was suspended as the Viola tried to recover from Tuesday’s 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Roma. The Friulani were unbeaten in two, but had a poor record at the Stadio Franchi, losing their last nine visits between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

It took just 31 seconds for Khouma Babacar to force Orestis Karnezis to parry a powerful shot at the near post, but the visitors came back with Ciprian Tatarusanu smothering from Seko Fofana and Cyril Thereau’s free header wide.

Silvan Widmer ran all the way from his own half only for Gonzalo Rodriguez and Milic to do just enough to stop him taking the shot. Milan Badelj’s missile of a volley from outside the box stung Karnezis’s gloves.

Federico Bernardeschi was booked for a late tackle on Samir and will be suspended for the next Serie A match against Milan.

Fiorentina broke the deadlock with two magnificent pieces of skill. First Bernardeschi’s shot from outside the box looped over Karnezis to bounce off the crossbar, then it fell to Borja Valero, whose chest and volley into the far bottom corner finished it off. It was the Spaniard’s first goal in 29 Serie A games.

Federico Chiesa had penalty appeals moments later, but he appeared to run into Samir rather than the other way round. Bernardeschi then stung the goalkeeper’s gloves with a free kick on the outside edge of the area.

Fiorentina 1-0 Udinese (Half-Time)

Borja Valero 41 (F)

Fiorentina: Tatarusanu; Tomovic, Gonzalo Rodriguez, Astori; Chiesa, Vecino, Badelj, Milic; Bernardeschi, Borja Valero; Babacar

Udinese: Karnezis; Widmer, Danilo, Felipe, Samir; Fofana, Hallfredsson, Jankto; De Paul, Duvan Zapata, Thereau

Ref: Mariani

