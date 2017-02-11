Rastelli: 'Cagliari-Juve battle'

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari Coach Massimo Rastelli expects “a physical battle” when Juventus come to Sardinia on Sunday evening. “Nobody is unbeatable.”

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“We have Victor Ibarbo and Simone Padoin available again, but Diego Farias is not,” noted the Coach in his Press conference.

“Marco Borriello is very important for us, he’s our hitman and last week put in a remarkable performance. I thank him, as he wasn’t 100 per cent fit.

“Juventus are an opponent who allow nothing, but I want to get a result for the fans. We’re strong at home and can field the best possible Cagliari, playing as a unit from the first minute to the last.

“We must above all avoid pauses in intensity that could damage the game beyond repair. Every team has a weak point and nobody is unbeatable.”

Cagliari star Marco Sau has never managed to score a goal against Juventus.

“There’s a first time for everything and hopefully it’ll be tomorrow,” smiled Rastelli.

“Marco does so much dirty work for the team and is always there to help the other players. This leaves him a little fatigued once he gets in front of goal.”

Joao Pedro and Luca Ceppitelli are suspended with Paolo Farago and Federico Melchiorri injured.

“Juventus are also strong physically and don’t hold back in one-on-one battles. Neither do we. Max Allegri wants to win and so do we.”

Cagliari squad for Juventus: Colombo, Crosta, Gabriel, Rafael; Bruno Alves, Capuano, Isla, Miangue, Murru, Pisacane, Salamon; Barella, Dessena, Deiola, Di Gennaro, Ionita, Padoin, Tachtsidis; Borriello, Ibarbo, Sau

