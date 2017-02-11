Maran: 'Sassuolo tough to beat'

By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran warns his Chievo side that tomorrow’s opponents Sassuolo “are among the toughest to beat.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“We are seeking some consistency now, as after two positive results against Lazio and Udinese, a success away to a side like Sassuolo would be a real boost,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“They have an excellent tactician in Eusebio Di Francesco, who has given a real identity to the team. They are back to being the impressive Sassuolo we saw last season, as important players returned from injury.

“Right now they are in good shape and one of the toughest teams to beat.”

Lucas Castro and Dario Dainelli are back in the squad, while Serge Gakpe “is a bright lad and quickly learning all I am asking of him.”

Bostjan Cesar sits out a ban with Sergio Pellissier on the treatment table.

Chievo squad for Sassuolo: Bressan, Sorrentino, Seculin, Confente; Spolli, Dainelli, Gamberini, Gobbi, Sardo, Frey, Cacciatore; De Guzman, Rigoni, Radovanovic, Izco, Castro, Birsa, Bastien, Hetemaj, Kiyine, Depaoli; Gakpe, Inglese, Meggiorini

