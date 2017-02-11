Fiorentina batter Udinese

Borja Valero, Khouma Babacar and Federico Bernardeschi’s penalty got Fiorentina back on track and made short work of Udinese.

The Viola were in dire need of a boost following their 4-0 humiliation by Roma on Tuesday evening.

Bernardeschi was inspirational, hitting the bar for the first goal and converting a spot-kick for the third.

However, he also received a yellow card and will be suspended for next week’s showdown with Milan.

It ends Udinese’s two-round unbeaten run and confirms their awful Stadio Franchi record of 10 consecutive defeats here.

