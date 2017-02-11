Babacar: 'Viola my second family'

By Football Italia staff

Khouma Babacar insists “anyone who thinks Fiorentina don’t mean something to me is really on the wrong track” after his goal against Udinese.

The Senegalese striker who came up through the Tuscan youth academy was on target in tonight’s 3-0 victory along with Borja Valero and Federico Bernardeschi.

“It’s not just important for me, but for the whole team, as we really needed the three points,” Babacar told Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium.

“We know what’s within us and just have to pull that out to help Fiorentina get positive results. It’s a united squad, we are all friends and it’s like a family here.

“I am working every day to improve and everyone is helping me. I must continue following the advice of the Coach and my teammates.

“I have been at Fiorentina for 10 years, it’s my second family, so anyone who thinks this jersey doesn’t mean something to me is really on the wrong track.

“All I can do to prove that is go on the field and give my best.”

