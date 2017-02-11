Del Neri: '3-0 harsh on Udinese'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Del Neri can’t work out how Udinese managed to lose 3-0 away to Fiorentina. “The result was extremely harsh.”

Borja Valero, a deflected Khouma Babacar effort and Federico Bernardeschi penalty secured the 3-0 result.

“We came here to play our game and it’s difficult to figure out how this ended 3-0,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Fiorentina did relatively little to deserve such a big result and their goals were all on our mistakes. Babacar’s was basically an own goal, because it wasn’t going in.

“After going behind, we poured forward and got a big unbalanced. Fiorentina deserved to win, there’s no argument there, but 3-0 was extremely harsh on Udinese.

“We tend to miss too many chances and we can’t expect to have 50 opportunities in Florence. Cyril Thereau isn’t in great physical shape right now, so that affects his performances.”

Udinese are comfortably mid-table, so what motivates them to keep pushing?

“Europe is not our objective for this season. We want to improve and time will tell if we have other ambitions, but this year let’s just secure safety and work with focus.”

