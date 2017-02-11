Capello: 'Napoli can wreck Real Madrid'

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Capello tells Real Madrid that unless they improve rapidly, “Dries Mertens and Napoli will go clear on goal every time.”

The two sides will face off on Wednesday night in the Champions League Round of 16, with the first leg at the Bernabeu.

This evening the Merengues earned a 3-1 Liga victory away to Osasuna with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco and Lucas.

However, they saw defender Danilo stretchered off with an ankle injury and Keylor Navas had to make some crucial saves.

Above all, Sergio Leon scored a temporary equaliser when he sprung the offside trap on a long ball over the top.

“If Real Madrid make the same mistakes they did tonight, then Napoli can be as superstitious as they want right now, but Mertens and Napoli will go clear on goal every time,” Capello told Fox Sports Italia.

“With the way he runs, Mertens will present himself practically alone one-on-one with Navas. Sergio Ramos in particular was just unrecognisable tonight.”

Gareth Bale was again not involved and is unlikely to be fit for Wednesday, though he might recover in time for the second leg at the Stadio San Paolo.

