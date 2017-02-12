Post new comment

As everyone feared, a few injuries and bans have exposed the painful lack of strength in depth at Milan, writes Susy Campanale .

The first half of the season created such enthusiasm with strong performances, impressive youngsters coming through the ranks and a Coach who sought beautiful football as well as results. Unfortunately, only the most optimistic of fans could expect that to last with a squad that isn’t so much paper thin as see-through.

At full fitness, Vincenzo Montella has a more than decent starting XI with Gianluca Lapadula ready to step in for Carlos Bacca if the Colombian is having one of his anonymous days. Look past those shiny figures and the cupboards are bare.

Once again, Milan have been undone by the combination of very little investment and what money they did have being spent badly. I am still waiting on an explanation for the €8m splashed out on Jose Ernesto Sosa, a midfielder so bad he makes San Siro supporters hope Andrea Poli is given a chance instead. When he’s not blasting it over from a ludicrous distance or misplacing passes, he’s getting silly cards.

Gabriel Paletta is a key figure of central defence, despite having the worst disciplinary record in Europe’s top five leagues this season with three dismissals already. Mattia De Sciglio’s injury is a problem. Losing Luca Antonelli a blow. Davide Calabria adds to the unfortunate scenario. Alessio Romagnoli, now there’s a cast-iron disaster. Let’s not even go into the apocalyptic event that is losing Jack Bonaventura for several months. It’s too traumatic to even think about.

How can the Rossoneri seriously think they’re European contenders when facing Lazio with a back four of Ignazio Abate, Gustavo Gomez, Cristian Zapata and Leonel Vangioni? That line-up would be barely sufficient in a Coppa Italia early round tie against Spezia.

Gerard Deulofeu has certainly been impressive, but he is only on loan from Everton with no option to buy. Mario Pasalic is on borrowed time too, as Milan continue to scrape by in another transitional season waiting for the long-promised Chinese takeover.

Considering the success of players like Gigio Donnarumma and Manuel Locatelli, perhaps Montella should just pluck some more talents from the Primavera youth team and hope for the best. At least he’d be using the club resources and helping to develop them for the future rather than constantly live on this tightrope.

Managing to beat Bologna when down to nine men was a huge achievement, but also indicative of Milan’s entire campaign, indeed their approach over the last few seasons. Down to the bare bones, try to create something out of nothing and fight back against all odds. You expect that sort of attitude from Sassuolo or Chievo, not the most successful club side in the world.

The Diavolo has lost its identity, walking the line between giant of the sport and cash-strapped desperation. By all means, in these troubled times focus on youth development and loan deals, just don’t suggest this can yield anything but mid-table mediocrity. Enjoy the Italian Super Cup victory over Juventus and remember it’s the first trophy in five years for a reason.

