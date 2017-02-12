Martusciello: 'Game by game'

By Football Italia staff

Giovanni Martusciello says Empoli must think 'game by game' as they battle to maintain their Serie A status.

The Azzurri lie seventeenth in the League table heading into today's away match with Inter, eight points clear of the drop zone.

"We are facing a strong team," Martusciello said of his team's task at San Siro. "Pioli has put the team back on its feet, it has physical strength and technical ability.

"Our absences don't worry me, I see a team that trains very well.

"The battle to stay up? We need to think about it game by game as we look to consolidate our status."

The Empoli Coach added that although he is impressed by new signing Omar El Kaddouri's qualities, the 26-year-old still has much room for improvement.

"El Kaddouri? He moves well between the lines, he needs to put determination and knowledge into it. He has improved but now comes the hard part.

"He might have problems, but I hope not. He needs to improve his condition and integration with the team."

