'Palermo need points against everyone'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Lopez says Palermo need points against everyone as they fight for survival.

The Uruguayan Coach has presided over an improvement in the Rosanero's form since taking charge, leading the Sicilians to a draw away to Napoli and a home win over relegation rivals Crotone.

However, they remain eight points from safety and today host an Atalanta team still well in the mix for European football next season.

"The win against Crotone was important for our League season," Lopez said of his side's first home victory of the campaign.

"I have told the boys we need to look to collect points against all our opponents. We face Atalanta, who are high up in the table on sheer merit, but we are at home and we need to look to win.

"We know they are a different team compared to Crotone but that won't change the target. We need to look to make the running in the game."

