Giampaolo dismisses Viola rumours

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo insists he is not thinking about rumours linking him with the Fiorentina job.

Current Viola Coach Paulo Sousa has been strongly touted to replace Max Allegri at Juventus, should the Bianconeri boss leave at the end of the season.

If these events come to pass, it is said that the 49-year-old would be among the front-runners to take over at the Artemio Franchi. However, speaking at a Press conference, Giampaolo said his only focus is with current club Sampdoria.

"The rumours about the future? I live for the present and I live for the work," the Switzerland-born tactician commented.

"Rumours don't interest me, my intention and my hope is to plan the future with Samp."

The Blucerchiati's recent form has been impressive, with back to back Serie A wins over Roma and Milan lifting the Luigi Ferraris club into the top half of the table.

"We have been working together for four or five more months," Giampaolo explained. "A lot of things have changed with our strengths and weaknesses.

"The team has grown and it has more confidence."

Samp today play host to a Bologna team low on confidence, but the Blucerchiati boss is taking nothing for granted.

"I don't think about these things. The line between winning and losing a match is very thin. It is a question of details. I know it is a difficult game."

