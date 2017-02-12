Montella proud of Milan spirit

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella urges Milan to use the memory of beating Bologna whenever the going gets tough in the future.

The Rossoneri sensationally won at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara despite being reduced to nine men, thanks to a late goal on the break by Mario Pasalic.

"Congratulations to the group because they were great in Bologna," Montella told reporters as he looked ahead to tomorrow's clash with Lazio.

"There were a thousand reasons to make excuses, instead they were professional. It should be an example and a memory that we use every time.

"I am very proud, there is a spirit here because we are a true team. The targets are always high, we need this spirit shown in Bologna in order to achieve our aims."

The former Fiorentina boss added that he wants to see his team become more courageous in attack.

"We have been working for weeks on the fact that not many players have been getting into the penalty area.

"In Bologna, with nine men, we had more players getting into the area than with 11. That shows we need to have more courage.

"We have had some great performances but not won, so we need to overcome those difficulties with character and do something more."

Montella was then asked about new loan signing Gerard Deulofeu, whose moment of brilliance enabled Pasalic to tap home for the winner against Bologna.

"It is right to give him a lot of praise for what he did. It's fine to do it in the media but I also like to praise the others."

The tactician, however, was not as pleased with Colombian forward Carlos Bacca's recent efforts.

"He is an important Milan player. My job is to get the best out of him. In the past, he has done better and not just in terms of goals."

Finally, Montella admitted his surprise at the job done this season by his Lazio counterpart, Simone Inzaghi.

"We have a great relationship. He has surprised me a lot this year because he has shown he knows how to manage an important team like Lazio. He is showing what he can do on a big stage."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.