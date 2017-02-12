NEWS
Sunday February 12 2017
Bernardeschi: 'Nobody comforted us'
By Football Italia staff

Federico Bernardeschi admits Fiorentina suffered a difficult week before beating Udinese.

The Viola were heavily criticised for their performance in a 4-0 midweek defeat by Roma, but recovered to record a 3-0 home win over the Bianconeri last night.

Speaking after the victory at the Artemio Franchi, the attacking midfielder insisted the loss to the Giallorossi was simply a case of coming up against a better team.

"We went to Rome and we came up against a stronger team than us," Bernardeschi told reporters. "That doesn't mean to say that Fiorentina don't have the means.

"We know what Fiorentina's targets are and we will work until the end to achieve them.

"We came off a difficult week where nobody comforted us, there was only criticism.

"We are here to prove to everybody who we are. That is the beauty of football. There are critics, but there are also a lot of people who believe in me.

"I cling to them and to the goals I have in my head."

