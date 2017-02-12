Liveblog: Serie A Super Sunday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for the build-up and action as it happens from all today’s seven Serie A games, from Crotone-Roma through Inter-Empoli to Cagliari-Juventus.

We begin at 11.30 GMT at the Stadio Scida, as Roma must win to recapture second place from Napoli and visit relegation-threatened Crotone.

At 14.00 GMT, Inter are forced to make big changes when they welcome Empoli to San Siro, missing Mauro Icardi, Ivan Perisic and Ever Banega.

Torino try to get their campaign back on track against leaky Pescara, a revitalised Palermo attempt to burst the Atalanta bubble and Sassuolo host Chievo.

At 17.00 GMT, Sampdoria want a third consecutive victory and welcome a Bologna side in absolute crisis.

The day rounds off at 19.45 GMT at the Stadio Sant’Elia when free-scoring and poor-defending Cagliari take on leaders Juventus.

