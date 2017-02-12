Line-ups: Crotone-Roma

By Football Italia staff

Roma start Mohamed Salah and Leandro Paredes away to relegation battlers Crotone in the early Sunday match.

It kicks off at the Stadio Scida at 11.30 GMT, follow the build-up and action to all seven of today’s Serie A games on the Liveblog.

The Giallorossi need all three points to recapture second place after Napoli beat Genoa 2-0 on Friday evening, while leaders Juventus visit Cagliari tonight.

Luciano Spalletti has practically a full squad to choose from, only missing long-term absentee Alessandro Florenzi and Francesco Totti, who is nursing a stomach bug.

Mohamed Salah is back in the starting XI after his Africa Cup of Nations experience with Egypt, losing the Final to Cameroon, and joins Radja Nainggolan supporting Capocannoniere Edin Dzeko.

Crotone had been climbing back towards some hope of safety in their first ever Serie A season, but defeat to Palermo and a midweek home loss to Juventus wiped out much of that enthusiasm.

Marcus Rohden misses out again in midfield, but Leonardo Capezzi returns from suspension in midfield.

Diego Falcinelli is their top scorer on loan from Sassuolo, partnering Aleksandar Tonev and Maxwell Acosty.

The only previous meeting between these sides saw Roma win 4-0 at the Olimpico earlier this term.

Crotone: Cordaz; Ceccherini, Dussenne, Ferrari; Rosi, Capezzi, Crisetig, Mesbah; Acosty, Falcinelli, Tonev

Roma: Szczesny; Manolas, Fazio, Rudiger; Bruno Peres, Paredes, Strootman, Emerson; Salah, Nainggolan; Dzeko

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.