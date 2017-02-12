Juan Jesus: 'Roma tempo is key'

By Football Italia staff

Juan Jesus urged Roma to “move the ball quickly and create space” in this morning’s trip to Crotone and still believes in the Scudetto.

It kicks off at the Stadio Scida at 11.30 GMT, follow the build-up and action as it happens on the Liveblog.

“It’ll be a difficult match because this is a tough arena, Crotone play well and we must give our all to prove what Roma can do,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“We know they will try to defend, but we have to set the tempo of the game and work hard to achieve all three points. It’s important to move the ball quickly and create space.

“I always believe we can reach Juventus at the top and will do as long as it’s mathematically possible.”

