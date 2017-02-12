Massara: 'Nainggolan healthy antipathy'

Roma director Ricky Massara shrugged off Radja Nainggolan’s anti-Juventus comments as “healthy sporting antipathy.”

Nainggolan caused controversy this week when he said he “hates” Juve and suggested they “always win with a penalty or a free kick” during a video filmed by fans.

“Juventus are doing formidable things that are difficult to repeat. They are doing so well also thanks to Roma and Napoli, who are pushing them all the way,” director of sport Massara told Mediaset Premium.

“I would read Nainggolan’s comments as a private dialogue, a healthy sporting antipathy, a natural competitive spirit and the obsessive search for victory. I don’t see all these negative connotations.”

Coach Luciano Spalletti has refused to discuss a contract renewal, despite the deal expiring this summer, and Daniele De Rossi is also in the balance.

“Spalletti has a contract, we respect his desire to concentrate only on the pitch right now and earn his place.

“As with Spalletti, De Rossi’s contract renewal is something we are hoping for. We’re relaxed and Roma will continue to be competitive.

“Mohamed Salah’s return is very important. He played the Africa Cup of Nations as a protagonist and wants to help us win something.

“Stephan El Shaarawy did very well and I’m sure he will do so again. We have a couple of very dense months ahead of us and hope to emerge triumphant, so everyone will be needed.

“The Coach does so well to remind us all that success is built up with work every single day.”

