Over 10,000 Napoli fans in Madrid

By Football Italia staff

Over 10,000 Napoli fans are expected for the Champions League trip to Real Madrid, including Diego Maradona and The Young Pope crew.

The first leg of the Round of 16 is at the Bernabeu on Wednesday at 19.45 GMT.

Only 3,900 tickets were put on sale for Napoli supporters and they were snapped up within minutes.

However, over 10,000 are expected to make the journey to Madrid, as many have found ways to buy a ticket from the Real Madrid sections.

This is bound to create some safety concerns both in the stadium and around the city.

There’s also going to be a large contingent of VIP guests, including Napoli legend Maradona, who it’s reported will stay in the same hotel as the team – the Mirasierra.

Maradona will attend the gala dinner between Napoli and Real Madrid figures on Tuesday night.

It’s also confirmed that among those at the Bernabeu are actor Silvio Orlando, who recently portrayed Napoli supporter Cardinal Voiello in The Young Pope, and Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino.

Image via @sscnapoli

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.