Calabria in for Lazio-Milan

By Football Italia staff

Milan are decimated for their trip to Lazio on Monday night, though Davide Calabria is available.

It kicks off on Monday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Vincenzo Montella has precious few options available, as Gabriel Paletta and Juraj Kucka are suspended after their red cards against Bologna.

Mattia De Sciglio, Luca Antonelli, Alessio Romagnoli, Giacomo Bonaventura and Riccardo Montolivo are injured.

Calabria is able to make the journey to Rome, though it remains to be seen whether he is fit enough to play.

Montella has called up two youth team players for the first time to make up the numbers.

Milan squad for Lazio: Donnarumma, Plizzari, Storari; Abate, Calabria, Gomez, Vangioni, Zapata, Zucchetti; Bertolacci, Mati Fernandez, El Hilali, Honda, Locatelli, Pasalic, Poli, Sosa; Bacca, Deulofeu, Lapadula, Ocampos, Suso

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.