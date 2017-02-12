Handanovic: 'Inter defeats undeserved'

Samir Handanovic insists Inter need the points against Empoli after “two undeserved defeats” to Lazio and Juventus.

“We are coming off two consecutive defeats. They were undeserved, but the results still stand,” the goalkeeper told Inter Channel.

The Nerazzurri had won nine in a row in all competition, but fell 2-1 at home to Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter-final before losing 1-0 at the Juventus Stadium.

“Today we need a strong performance, but above all to get the three points.”

Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic are suspended with Marcelo Brozovic and Ever Banega injured.

“There are important players missing today, but it’s an opportunity for others in the squad to show what they can do.”

