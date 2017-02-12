Roma secure points in Crotone

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko missed another penalty, but eventually found the net after Radja Nainggolan as Roma conquered Crotone 2-0.

The Giallorossi needed all three points to recapture second place from Napoli, though it was considerably tougher than expected at the Stadio Scida.

Dzeko failed to even find the target for the second time from the spot in Serie A this season.

Nainggolan broke through just before half-time with an angled drive and Dzeko did tap in Mohamed Salah’s pull-back in the final stages.

Crotone had a goal ruled offside, fortunately for Wojciech Szczesny, who had fumbled the shot, while Dzeko and Federico Fazio also hit the woodwork.

