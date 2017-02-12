Dzeko: 'No more penalties'

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko admits he will “leave the penalties for someone else” after missing his second of the season in Roma’s 2-0 victory at Crotone.

The Bosnian drilled the spot-kick wide when it was still goalless at the Stadio Scida, but did eventually find the net along with Radja Nainggolan.

“It’s never easy in Serie A, but Crotone didn’t really create many chances. We did what we had to do,” the striker told Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia.

“Next time I might leave the penalties for someone else to take. I got my goal in the end and that’s the important thing. Penalties can be missed, it happens.

“Now we have a rest for three days and will try to win against Villarreal, a team who like to play football just like us.”

Dzeko is nonetheless the Capocannoniere with 18 Serie A goals this season.

