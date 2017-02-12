HT: Eder breaks down Empoli

By Football Italia staff

Eder has given Inter the half-time lead over Empoli with a curious chested finish, but Lukasz Skorupski made two excellent saves.

Follow the action from all today’s seven Serie A games and give your views on the Liveblog.

The Nerazzurri were still dealing with the fallout from the 1-0 defeat to Juventus, amid controversy over refereeing decisions and bans for Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic. It was a heavy blow, as those two players had scored 22 of Inter’s 37 Serie A goals this season. Ever Banega and Marcelo Brozovic were also injured, so Eder and Rodrigo Palacio stepped in. Empoli had Giuseppe Bellusci suspended, Manuel Pasqual, Andrea Costa and Levan Mchedlidze sidelined, but started 19-year-old Federico Dimarco, on loan from Inter.

The Tuscans had visited San Siro 16 times in the top flight, emerging with a 1-0 victory in 2003-04 and 15 defeats.

Lukasz Skorupski flew for a sensational fingertip save taking Palacio’s header out from under the bar. Inter did get the breakthrough in curious circumstances, as Palacio flicked on an Antonio Candreva cross and Eder nudged it over the line with his chest at the back post.

Samir Handanovic beat away an Omar El Kaddouri snapshot and Manuel Pucciarelli at full stretch couldn’t quite get on the end of the free kick.

Inter had penalty appeals for a Diousse nudge in the back on Eder. Moments later Roberto Gagliardini thought he’d scored, but Skorupski somehow got down quickly to push the powerful low effort over the bar.

Inter 1-0 Empoli (Half-Time)

Eder 14 (I)

Inter: Handanovic; Murillo, Medel, Miranda; Candreva, Gagliardini, Kondogbia, D’Ambrosio; Joao Mario; Eder, Palacio

Empoli: Skorupski; Veseli, Laurini, Cosic, Dimarco; Krunic, Diousse, Croce; El Kaddouri; Pucciarelli, Maccarone

Ref: Celi

