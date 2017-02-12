Spalletti: 'Insult me to my face'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti joked about being insulted by Crotone fans and called Radja Nainggolan “a top player” after Roma’s 2-0 victory.

Edin Dzeko missed another penalty in the opening stages, but did eventually get his goal along with Nainggolan at the Stadio Scida.

“It’s not an easy arena to play in and Crotone play good football, despite their position in the table,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“We made life more difficult for ourselves with the penalty miss, but then controlled it well when Crotone reacted.”

The crowd reacted too and in stoppages Spalletti turned to face a particularly persistent critic, staring him out.

“I was just trying to watch the game and not bother anyone,” smiled the tactician. “This man had been shouting at me for 40 minutes from behind the bench, so I simply made it easier for him and was at his disposal, seeing as he had this irresistible need. If you’re going to insult me, you may as well do it to my face.”

Mohamed Salah had his first start since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations and provided an assist as well as winning the penalty.

“We already knew what he could do. When he attacks the space, it becomes extremely difficult for any defender. We’ve got him back now and will hold on tight.”

Nainggolan wore the captain’s armband today, just days after controversy over his comments about Juventus getting too many penalties.

“Nainggolan is a top player and we hope he’ll continue to be in this physical and psychological shape. He wants to stay at Roma, he just needs to be more mature, as players are constantly being filmed and recorded by social media.

“The team has a night off tonight, so I’ll make him stay home and sleep in a double bed so I can keep an eye on him!”

