Inzaghi: 'Milan wary of Lazio'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi acknowledges Milan “are good at taking men on, but we have our weapons too and they’ll need to be wary of us.”

It kicks off on Monday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“We know that tomorrow we’re facing a strong and organised side that might be missing a few players, but still has a top level squad,” argued the Coach in his Press conference.

“We are determined and eager to continue our recent good performances. We’re coming off victories away to Inter and Pescara, the lads are concentrated and we must try to get three points from a fundamental match.

“There’s a very long way to go, but it is certainly an important game for the European places. We are still stinging from the defeat earlier this season, when we did not deserve to lose. It won’t be a decisive match, though.

“Without doubt it’s a test of our maturity as well. Every game has its hidden dangers, Milan more than most, but we are targeting the victory.”

Inzaghi still hasn’t chosen his starting XI at the Stadio Olimpico.

“I always have doubts and there are no Coaches who don’t have doubts the day before a big game. The players know that well. Aside from Luis Alberto, everyone else is available.

“We’ll try to play our game. I’ve seen Milan many times, occasionally they sit back and wait for the opponents, at other times they push up high. It’s difficult to prepare for these games on paper.

“Lazio are fourth because we deserved to be there, game by game. We must continue like this and keep our guards up, aware we want to maintain that tempo to the end.

“Milan have a lot of quality and pace, especially when taking men on, but we have our weapons too and they’ll need to be wary of us.”

