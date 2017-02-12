Gasp: 'Atalanta fighting for Europe'

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta Coach Gian Piero Gasperini says his side are targeting Europe after victory over Palermo.

La Dea's fine season continued this afternoon with a 3-1 away victory over the Sicilians, a result which moved them up to fifth in Serie A.

"These kinds of games are unpredictable," Gasperini told Sky Sport following the triumph at the Renzo Barbera. "We dominated for a long time, but we wasted a lot and Palermo were alive until the end.

"It wasn't as easy a match as the result maybe makes you think. Winning against a motivated team like the Rosanero wasn't easy. We are playing with confidence and calm."

The experienced tactician was then asked whether his players can defy the odds to secure a Europa League place.

"We are competing for it. There are still lots of matches left to play and all the teams battling with us are strong.

"Since we last played Palermo, half a season has passed and we have taken 42 points from 19 matches. Those aren't casual numbers."

After facing Crotone in their next League outing, the Bergamo side face clashes with rivals Napoli, Fiorentina and Inter, matches that Gasperini feels could be key to deciding his team's fate.

"After the match against Crotone there will be direct head to heads. In order to do something important, we need to do the business."

