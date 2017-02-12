EDF: 'Sassuolo were distracted'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco concedes Sassuolo were “a little too distracted” after losing to Chievo and commits his future to the club.

Tim Letschert was sent off when giving away a penalty after just four minutes, although the Roberto Inglese spot-kick was parried.

“We have to take a lot of the responsibility for this defeat, as on the penalty incident we were not organised,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“In my view we played a fantastic first half and took the lead, threatening to get a second goal. Once I had to make the substitution, we conceded a goal straight away.

“I cannot complain about the attitude from my lads today, as they were great, but we were a bit too distracted. Despite going a man down, we still created plenty of scoring opportunities. Chievo were simply more clinical.

“Alfred Duncan was having to work as a full-back and that’s not his role, he wasn’t reading the situation well, so I needed a defender. Paradoxically, that’s when we conceded the goal.”

Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali told Sky Sport Italia today that Di Francesco will continue to be their Coach next season.

“Obviously I am happy that we’re going to discuss a contract renewal. There is a good project here, even if there are some situations that need work. Despite the fact this is our fifth Serie A season, we still have only one training pitch.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.