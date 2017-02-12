Eusebio Di Francesco concedes Sassuolo were “a little too distracted” after losing to Chievo and commits his future to the club.
Tim Letschert was sent off when giving away a penalty after just four minutes, although the Roberto Inglese spot-kick was parried.
“We have to take a lot of the responsibility for this defeat, as on the penalty incident we were not organised,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.
“In my view we played a fantastic first half and took the lead, threatening to get a second goal. Once I had to make the substitution, we conceded a goal straight away.
“I cannot complain about the attitude from my lads today, as they were great, but we were a bit too distracted. Despite going a man down, we still created plenty of scoring opportunities. Chievo were simply more clinical.
“Alfred Duncan was having to work as a full-back and that’s not his role, he wasn’t reading the situation well, so I needed a defender. Paradoxically, that’s when we conceded the goal.”
Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali told Sky Sport Italia today that Di Francesco will continue to be their Coach next season.
“Obviously I am happy that we’re going to discuss a contract renewal. There is a good project here, even if there are some situations that need work. Despite the fact this is our fifth Serie A season, we still have only one training pitch.”
