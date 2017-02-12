Lopez: 'Too many errors'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Lopez concedes Palermo 'made too many mistakes' in their 3-1 defeat to Atalanta.

The Rosanero were beaten for the first time since the Uruguayan's appointment as Coach, meaning they remain deep in relegation trouble.

"In my opinion we need to think about continuing to work," Lopez said after watching his side lose at the Stadio Renzo Barbera.

"We lost some balls in areas of the pitch where we mustn't. They are a good team and we couldn't lose those balls that allowed them to get the goals. We made too many mistakes."

The tactician then called for his side to start providing more service for the likes of star forward Ilija Nestorovski.

"In the second half we were still in the game. We have Nestorovski and we need to give him and the other two attackers more service.

"The League table is what it is, but it hasn't changed at all. We need to continue and do better, improving our attitude too."

