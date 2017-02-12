NEWS
Sunday February 12 2017
Maran: 'Happy for Inglese'
By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran is “happy for Roberto Inglese” after his first Serie A hat-trick as Chievo conquered 10-man Sassuolo 3-1.

The afternoon had not started promisingly for Inglese, who had an early penalty saved, but he went on to score his maiden top flight treble.

Before today, he’d never even got more than one goal per game.

“It was not easy,” Maran told Rai Sport. “We saw during the week when Bologna lost to Milan that it’s not always plain sailing when the opposition has someone sent off.

“We conceded a goal on a hopeful cross, but we didn’t lose our heads. We tried to find a way round their defence with patience and not haste.

“I am happy for Inglese, as he works so hard every day to improve and deserves credit for that. He went looking for these three goals and didn’t let his head drop after missing the penalty.

“Considering his talent and mentality, he can achieve great things.”

