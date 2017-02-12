Miha: 'Toro capable of anything!'

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic says Torino are capable of doing anything, both in a positive and negative sense.

The Serbian Coach watched his team go five goals up against bottom-of-the-table Pescara, only to concede three consolation strikes late on.

"We wanted to get back to winning ways and we succeeded well, because we scored five goals," Mihajlovic commented following the final whistle at the Stadio Olimpico.

"We had a good attitude, but then we fell asleep and they scored three goals. We are capable of anything, good and bad!"

It was a first win in seven matches for the mid-table Granata, a welcome relief for Mihajlovic. However, the 47-year-old is remaining positive about Toro's season as a whole.

"I never feared losing this match. Despite our issues, we have seven more points than this time last year and Belotti, who is the League's second highest scorer.

"We are undergoing a growth process in the way we manage games. We have changed a lot of things, even the style of play. I see the glass half full."

