Martusciello: 'Empoli were not timid'

By Football Italia staff

Giovanni Martusciello feels Empoli did all they could against Inter “We did not come here with a timid attitude.”

The Nerazzurri emerged with a 2-0 success thanks to goals from Eder and Antonio Candreva, but Samir Handanovic was heavily involved with several great saves.

“We did not come here with a timid attitude,” the Coach told Rai Sport.

“Inter deserved the result, but we made them work for it. If when it was still 1-0 and Rade Krunic had scored that chance, it could’ve gone very differently.

“I could not have asked for more from my men, as in difficult circumstances we managed to bring out that same mentality that must lead us towards safety.

“Our intention is to play our football and I am satisfied with the performance. It gives us hope for the future if we can play this way at San Siro.”

