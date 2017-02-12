Bologna fury at Samp comeback

Bologna were leading for much of the game at Marassi, but a terrible penalty decision sparked a flurry of goals as Sampdoria won 3-1.

It’s the Blucerchiati’s third consecutive Serie A victory, but mired in deep controversy.

Blerim Dzemaili’s thunderbolt had put the Rossoblu in front and Samp seemed to have no genuine reply until a penalty for non-existent handball was gifted to them.

The game was transformed, as within a few minutes Patrik Schick and an Ibrahima Mbaye own goal had turned everything around.

It’s another defeat for Bologna, but their fury this time is aimed at the referee rather than at themselves.

