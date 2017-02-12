NEWS
Sunday February 12 2017
Sau: 'Cagliari can shock Juventus'
By Football Italia staff

Marco Sau warned Cagliari “have always done well at the Sant’Elia” and want to beat Juventus this evening.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“We are playing on home turf and we want to win,” the striker told Mediaset Premium.

“It’s not an easy game, obviously, but we’ve always done well at the Sant’Elia and therefore will try to keep up that record.”

The Sardinians have scored 25 goals on home turf compared to just seven on their travels.

However, they also conceded 21 here and have a record of seven wins, two draws and two defeats.

