Marotta: 'No Dybala or Allegri issue'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta confirmed Paulo Dybala will sign a contract extension “at the end of the month” and there’s “no problem” with Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri visit Cagliari this evening, follow the action as it happens on the Liveblog.

“When you are on top of the table, there’s always something to lose. To overcome opponents that are weaker on paper, you need the same concentration and attitude as the biggest fixtures,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

The director of sport was asked about the Dybala contract extension that has been promised for weeks and still not announced.

“Dybala’s entourage is in Argentina right now. They will arrive at the end of the month and that is the moment we’ll sign the contract. There’s no reason to worry.”

Marotta also dismissed the debate over Allegri’s position, as today he marks his 100th Serie A game on their bench.

“We are concentrated on tonight’s game. There simply isn’t a problem with the Coach, despite all the questions you keep asking.”

