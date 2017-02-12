Giulini: 'Cagliari have nothing to lose'

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari President Tommaso Giulini points out they “have nothing to lose” against Serie A leaders Juventus this evening.

“We have nothing to lose and must play to the max,” the patron told Mediaset Premium.

“Marco Sau is back, Marco Borriello isn’t 100 per cent but starts anyway. We will work hard to push for Europe in future, hoping a club like Cagliari can compete on an economic level, in terms of revenue and TV rights too.

“The current way the income is split does not allow clubs like ours to compete and I hope the rules change.

“We need to reach an agreement with the big clubs, as the current deal was worked out by them. How can sides like Pescara survive and compete with this revenue? The current campaign is emblematic of the problem.

“Cagliari have always done well on home turf and I hope to see a game that’s open to the end. We must be concentrated, because Juve punish you at the slightest error.”

