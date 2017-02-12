Donadoni: 'Officials are incompetent!'

By Football Italia staff

Bologna Coach Roberto Donadoni blasted “incompetent” officials for awarding a non-existent penalty in their 3-1 defeat to Sampdoria.

The visitors had been leading through Blerim Dzemaili’s screamer when Luis Muriel converted a spot-kick to equalise, but the ball did not hit Erick Pulgar on the hand.

From there, Samp ran riot with Patrik Schick and an Ibrahima Mbaye own goal in quick succession.

“We played very well with spirit of sacrifice and end up empty-handed,” said a visibly fuming Donadoni on Sky Sport Italia.

“To give a penalty like that is just incredible. You’ve got to be seriously incompetent to say that’s a spot-kick. If we had been a big club in that situation, the officials would’ve thought about it more carefully.

“I played for Milan, so I know how these things work. We cannot hope for any help, we’ve got to count only on ourselves and have to fight twice as hard.

“Now we need to use this anger and channel it in a positive way. The lads and the fans are furious, naturally. We always have to give more than we already do, because it’s never enough.

“We fought so hard until 10 minutes from the end and, with a lot of suffering, we could’ve taken the win home.”

