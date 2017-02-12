'Balotelli is snubbing Nice'

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli “lets his head drop and looks like he wants nothing to do with us,” said Nice teammate Valentin Eysseric.

The Italian was on the bench for last week’s game and today left out officially due to flu symptoms in a 2-2 draw with Rennes.

Eysseric said on Saturday that Balotelli “should think a bit more about the collective and work a bit harder for us. It’s a shame he has this tendency to grumble when things don’t go his way and you see his head drop.”

Today the same player was asked about those comments.

“I’m sorry, but I was honest,” Esysseric told BeIn Sports. “I told the truth. It is a shame he lets his head drop, you see him in training every day. He’s such a great player.

“I think he looks like he wants nothing to do with us. It’s really disappointing. We could’ve really used his help in a game like this.

“We know the Coach demands enormous effort from his squad. He won’t accept anyone taking their foot off the gas and you saw that with Mario Balotelli.”

