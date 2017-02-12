Higuain brace conquers Cagliari

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain bagged a brace either side of half-time as Juventus conquered 10-man Cagliari 2-0 at the Stadio Sant’Elia.

Max Allegri celebrated his 100th victory in all competition with the Bianconeri and his 100th Serie A appearance on their bench.

Pipita got the goals with a dink over the ‘keeper and textbook counter-attack in Sardinia, while Gigi Buffon was decisive on Fabio Pisacane.

Cagliari went down to 10 men after Nicolo Barella’s second bookable offence on 67 minutes.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s seven Serie A games unfolded on the Liveblog.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.