Giampaolo: 'Don't sell Schick'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo joked he won’t start supersub Patrik Schick because “otherwise they’ll sell him” after Sampdoria’s controversial win over Bologna.

The Blucerchiati were trailing for much of the game at Marassi before a non-existent penalty award sparked the comeback to win 3-1.

“I never commented on refereeing decisions and I am not going to start now,” Giampaolo told Sky Sport Italia.

“What I will say is that Bologna played a very defensive game, even more so once they took the lead and it was not easy to break through that brick wall.

“Samp pushed all the way to the 95th minute and we absolutely deserved all three points. We have three consecutive victories now and have built up a certain credibility.

“The players did well by putting my theories into practice. The strategy of being hyper-attacking paid off.”

Schick once again scored when coming off the bench, so why does the young striker rarely start for Sampdoria?

“I keep him on the bench because otherwise they’ll sell him! I want him here next season,” joked Giampaolo.

