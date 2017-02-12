Higuain: 'Juve started badly'

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain admits Juventus “didn’t start the way we wanted to against Cagliari,” but ultimately deserved victory with his brace.

Pipita found the net either side of half-time for a 2-0 result at the Stadio Sant’Elia.

“The important thing was to win. We didn’t start the first half the way we wanted to, and it was really difficult, but we emerged in the long run,” Higuain told Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia.

“We have to stay calm, as we just did our duty and must continue like this.

“I am in good shape, so is the rest of the team. We knew Cagliari had a strong home record and we’d have to work hard to win.

“Now we must rest and get ready for Friday against Palermo. We’re not thinking about Porto or the Champions League until Saturday.”

