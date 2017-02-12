Allegri: 'I want spectacular Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri wants “a spectacular Juventus, but an efficient one too, because if you don’t win then there’s no point.”

The Coach marked his 100th Serie A appearance on the Bianconeri bench and his 100th overall victory for the Turin giants when conquering Cagliari 2-0 this evening with a Gonzalo Higuain brace.

“Higuain is an extraordinary finisher, but we always knew that. The really impressive thing is how hard he works for the team,” Allegri told Sky Sport Italia.

It has been a non-stop success story since moving to the 4-2-3-1 system that allows for all their star names.

“A moment of the season arrived when I thought it was right to change. Our position in the table wasn’t the issue, it was more to do with the performances.

“The lads felt more responsibility and above all made us less conservative in our approach.”

Miralem Pjanic was rested today, but Sami Khedira has become an essential part of this system.

“Khedira always played in a two-man defence, with us he returned to being a youngster in three, but he had Paul Pogba with him and that meant different movements and work-rates.

“Khedira is good at dictating the tempo, as if it needs to be 30km/h he goes at 31, if it has to be 50km/h he goes at 51.

“We must improve in the speed at which we move the ball and also learn to take up different positions in different games, otherwise we become predictable.

“Cuadrado’s weakness is in choosing the right pass, but on the counter-attack for the second goal he made a great choice.

“I want a spectacular Juventus. When you play football, you need to be spectacular. Tonight Cagliari went down to 10 men and we should’ve run riot, but instead we were hasty and didn’t make the right choices. We need to improve.

“At a certain stage we took our foot off the gas and allowed Cagliari several chances, which should not happen. It has to be spectacular yes, but effective, otherwise there’s no point if you don’t win.

“The best players in the world play it simple. The trouble is, it’s more complicated than it looks to play it simple…

“With this system we are a little more aerated, we’ve got more room to breathe and the pitch feels larger for us. We have to do better in defence and attack in the Champions League, as we cannot afford mistakes.”

Allegri was once again asked about his contract, which expires in June 2018, and links to the Premier League.

“I have a year and a half left on my contract, this same conversation was going on last year. I know you all like talking about this, as it fills the time and makes headlines.”

