Rastelli: 'Cagliari perfect until the goal'

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari Coach Massimo Rastelli felt they were having a “perfect” game up until Juventus broke the deadlock in a 2-0 home defeat.

Gonzalo Higuain found the net just before half-time, then added another goal straight after the restart at the Stadio Sant’Elia.

“Up until the first Juventus goal we were having a perfect game,” the tactician told Sky Sport Italia.

“We closed up all the spaces and paradoxically we had the better chances to score. We created more than a few problems for the Bianconeri and unfortunately conceded when we misread the offside trap.

“When you go behind against teams like this, there’s always the fear you can leave yourself open and concede more.

“Even in the second half, Gigi Buffon needed a fantastic save on Fabio Pisacane. With a little more concentration, we could’ve avoided the goals.”

There were emotional scenes at the Sant’Elia before kick-off when Cagliari and Italy legend Gigi Riva was presented with the Collare d’Oro, the highest possible honour in Italian sport.

“He rarely comes to the games now, but when he does it warms our hearts,” added Rastelli.

“Having him there and the crowd singing his name gave us a real adrenaline rush for the start of the match.”

