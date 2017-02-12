NEWS
Sunday February 12 2017
Pescara: 'Oddo has not resigned'
By Football Italia staff

Pescara released a statement denying Coach Massimo Oddo has offered his resignation, but there will be a decision tomorrow.

There were multiple reports Oddo resigned following a 5-3 defeat to Torino this afternoon.

“We apologise to our fans,” said director of sport Luca Leone. “At the moment we are all up for debate and over the following hours the club will make its evaluations.”

The Delfini announced a press silence and revoked all interview appointments.

“We wish to make clear that the club has not received any offer of resignation and tomorrow morning a meeting is planned between directors, staff and Biancazzurri players.”

