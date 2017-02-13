Post new comment

It’s a week since the Derby D’Italia and still the dust has not settled. The game saw some controversial decisions from referee Nicola Rizzoli and an old feud was brought once again to the fore. As the debate rattles endlessly on, it is certainly nothing new. The rivalry has been there for some time now, the weekend’s accusations from both sides are loaded with history.

What’s more important is that the standard of refereeing has been poor yet again and it is this issue that should be taking centre stage.

This weekend we saw some decisions so bad that they put Inter’s complaints to shame. Bologna were 1-0 up at Marassi when Erick Pulgar was penalised for handball – even though it struck his head and then at most his chest – a penalty sparking the comeback for Sampdoria to win 3-1.

Mohamed Salah fell over the softest of challenges in Crotone, consolidating Roma’s status as the top penalty receivers in Serie A this season. Edin Dzeko had the good grace to restore the balance by missing.

Inter and Juventus have been at each other’s throats since last week’s Derby d’Italia, when decisions made by the referee sparked a series of accusations that marred the game. The Nerazzurri had moved to try and end their spat with the Turin giants after they were called “embarrassing” by the Bianconeri’s general manager Beppe Marotta. The punches started being thrown early in the week after Inter Channel released footage of an incident that they believed cost them the match in Turin.

Last Sunday’s game saw Inter have a penalty appeal turned down by Rizzoli and the official also sent off Ivan Perisic for dissent. Mauro Icardi and the Croatian were handed bans (which they appealed) after the game for arguing with the referee, the former was accused of kicking a ball at him.

Another controversy was the back-pass to Gigi Buffon by Giorgio Chiellini, which was intercepted by Icardi only for the referee and linesman Riccardo Di Fiore to pull the play back and ask for the kick to be taken again. This was the fuel that was thrown onto an already heated situation.

This fixture has been mired in refereeing controversy. In 1998 Inter met Juventus at the Stadio delle Alpi in April, desperate to win a long overdue Scudetto. The Old-Lady under Marcello Lippi were in a golden age and sat a point ahead of Inter with four games to go, knowing they would have to be on form to fight of a talented Inter squad.

The fact that the main name remembered in this fixture was Piero Ceccarini (the referee) rather than Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, Javier Zanetti or Alessandro Del Piero speaks volumes. In this game Inter were famously denied what they thought was a clear penalty and moments later the referee awarded a spot-kick for Juventus. Despite Del Piero’s miss, the Turin giants won and took a crucial step towards the Scudetto in season that would be known to the Milanese as ‘La Grande Ruberia’ (The great robbery).

It is for this reason that the level of animosity has grown in this fixture and was further exacerbated by Calciopoli years later. Ever since, the two clubs have thrown insults and conspiracy theories at each other every time this fixture comes around.

The Italian relationship with the referee never will be an easy one, but this is not borne out of simple hatred for the position. One has to ask the question about the capabilities and standards of refereeing on the Peninsula. Surely the anger directed at each other between Juventus and Inter is futile? Nothing will change, referees will make mistakes and we will see each other back here in the early part of next season.

Is the bigger question not that for whatever reason, historically, socially and professionally, the referee in Italy has for too long been allowed to be average?

Rizzoli is an experienced referee and has a World Cup Final, a Europa League Final and a Champions League Final under his belt, so why is it that he makes so many controversial errors in the domestic game? One only has to look back over recent seasons and there is a catalogue of errors that are equally as problematic as last weekend’s events.

Former referee Roberto Rosetti thinks that technology should be tried out in Serie A from 2018. This would then allow the officials to be helped by a ‘VAR’ (Video Assistant Referee). Rosetti believes that decisions made by VAR would cut down the need for interpretation, make the game fairer and take away the pressure from the referee, in turn lowering the chance for mistakes.

However, if the last week has shown us anything, it’s that even VAR won’t solve the fundamental problem in Italy. You can show the same footage to two people and get two different verdicts. Even something empirically verifiable like an offside position can be argued over by competing factions, let alone a shirt-tug or 50-50 challenge.

The Inter versus Juventus spat will probably roll on for a few more days, but it will never really go away. Much of the damage is done. The introduction of technology may help to improve incidents like this happening again in the future, but the Italians’ complex dance with the referee will never go away.

