Berlusconi-Montella tension

By Football Italia staff

Relations between Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella and President Silvio Berlusconi have become strained, according to reports.

The side lifted an Italian Super Cup trophy in December and were third in the league up until Week 16. Since then, Milan have suffered from a loss of form, slipping down the table to seventh.

The Coach has endured somewhat of an injury crisis in the squad, but the Rossoneri had lost four consecutive Serie A games up until their win over Bologna with nine men in the previous round.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Berlusconi is losing patience with the former Fiorentina man and often calls him to express his disappointment over choices in tactics and training.

Whilst the latest reported criticism has been private, the 80-year-old has also voiced his displeasure in public, questioning Montella’s choices after a 2-2 draw in the Milan derby back in November.

The Coach will be hoping for an upturn in fortunes despite an emergency in defence, when the Rossoneri take on Lazio tonight at 19:45 GMT, click here for a preview.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.