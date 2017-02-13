Inter to meet Schick agent

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio will meet with the agent of Sampdoria forward Patrik Schick today.

The 21-year-old Czech Republic international signed from Sparta Prague in the summer and has made four starts and 14 substitute appearances for the Blucerchiati. During this time he has scored four goals, his performances attracting attention from bigger clubs.

Schick scored a goal after coming off the bench on Sunday against Bologna, prompting Coach Marco Giampaolo to joke that he keeps the player sidelined in order that the club don’t sell him.

Corriere dello Sport reports that Ausilio will meet with the player’s agent Pavel Paska in order to discuss terms of a deal for the summer.



