Monday February 13 2017
Bentancur to undergo Juve medical
By Football Italia staff

Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will reportedly undergo his Juventus medical in the coming weeks.

A deal for the 19-year-old was tied up with Boca Juniors as part of the agreement that saw Carlos Tevez move in the opposite direction back in summer 2015.

The youngster has been playing for Uruguay in the South American U20 championships, but will now visit Turin ahead of a summer move to the club.

According to Tuttosport, a deal has been finalised for €9.4m, with additions for performance-related bonuses.

Bentancur has made 10 starting appearances in the Primera Division for Boca this term, registering two assists for his teammates.

